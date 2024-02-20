The polar regions of Jupiter

The polar atmosphere of Jupiter is a complex region were chemistry, dynamics and magnetospheric-coupling are intertwined. Several decades of ground-based observations and spacecraft measurements (Voyager, Cassini, Juno) are progressively revealing how rich and complex these regions are. Species such as HCN, CO, H2O were brought in large amount during the Shoemaker-Levy 9 impact in 1994 and provide important dynamical tracers, as they have spread across the atmosphere over the last 30 years. Hydrocarbons originate from methane-photolysis and are affected by auroral precipitations, leading to the formation of aerosols across the polar cap. Magnetosphere-ionosphere coupling generates powerful electrojets that drag the neutral stratosphere underneath. I will review our current understanding of these regions, based on observations from Cassini, Juno, ALMA, Gemini, and IRTF.