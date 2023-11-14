Planet-gas interactions in debris discs : Observable outcomes

Since recently, consequent amounts of CO gas were observed in old debris disks which were expected to be gas-free. At this stage, planet formation already occurred and fully formed planets are expected to be evolving in these disks. In this presentation, I will show how these planets might form observable substructures in the gas of these debris disks. When a planet is embedded in a gas disk, it perturbs its normally keplerian velocity. The resulting perturbation, called a kink, has been observed in protoplanetary disks. I use hydrodynamical simulations with the FARGO3D code to estimate the structure of typical debris disks perturbed by the presence of planets of different characteristics (masses and locations). With the help of the radiative transfer code RADM3D coupled to the observing tool CASA, I am able to derive realistic ALMA synthetic images of the disks’ gas emission and show under which conditions these features can also be observed in debris disks. We find that, if the planet is far away in the disk and at least as massive as Jupiter, then such kinks can be observed. Some known debris disks are therefore ideal candidates to search for such perturbations. This method can lead to a new way to indirectly detect exoplanets at an intermediate stage during their formation.