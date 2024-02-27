Ephemeris of Asteroid (469219) Kamo’oalewa Using a Combination of Historical and New Observations

The Chinese Tianwen-2 mission targets a near earth asteroid (469219) Kamo’oalewa and a main belt comet, 311P. I will introduce and analyze the available ground-based observations focusing on Kamo’oalewa. Especially, the independent observing experiments were carried out with the help of the 2.16 m telescope at the Xinglong Observatory of the National Astronomical Observatory of China. I find that this telescope can observe near-Earth asteroids as faint as a magnitude of 22.8. Based on the history observations, the ephemeris difference between ours and JPL/Horizons on the 50-year scale is about 100 200 km, of which the difference is less than 100 km in the period of 2016-2020 where most of observations have been obtained. With the help of the new observations, the accuracy of the orbital determination is improved by 11.47 km, 5.23 km, and 7.36 km in three directions, respectively. Furthermore, by combining historical and simulated observations, the solved ephemeris and its accuracy of Kamo’oalewa were analyzed.