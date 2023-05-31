The enigmas about the dust cycle on Mars

Attention, horaire inhabituel

The Martian atmosphere is constantly filled by mineral dust lifted from the surface by the winds. This dust cycle is not yet well understood and it creates problems for Mars exploration. For instance because of the high amount of dust in the Martian atmosphere, solar panels of landers and rovers on Mars are covered by dust in the course of their mission. This accumulation significantly decreases the available power over sols, until rovers and landers die in dust storms due to a lack of ’dust cleaning events’. Undertsanding the distribution and variability of these storms on Mars, whether they are local, regional or global, remains a challenge despite years of observation and modelling. We will explore how we can model the dust lifting in numerical simulations in order to better understand the climate of Mars, from a million years ago to today.