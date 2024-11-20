The Hubble Tension : Recent Results from HST and JWST by the SH0ES Team

The 5-sigma tension between the local measurement and the early universe prediction of the Hubble constant (H0) may be the most exciting development in modern cosmology, pointing towards the possibility of new physics beyond lambda-CDM. In my talk, I will present the latest H0 measurement by the SH0ES team, based on the Cepheid and Type Ia supernova distance ladder, and will discuss recent improvements from Gaia, HST and JWST.