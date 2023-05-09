Applications of Isotopic Geochemistry in Understanding the Origin of Phobos

The MMX mission, which aims to collect and return to Earth more than 10 grams of sample from Phobos, one of Mars’ moons, has a key objective of investigating whether Phobos (and its sibling moon Deimos) are capture asteroids or were formed through a giant impact event. In this presentation, I will show how the isotopic composition of these samples can provide valuable insights into the origin and history of Phobos, and will make a comparison with what we have learned about the origin of our Moon using similar methods.